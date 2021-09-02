Tobin Heath: Arsenal in talks with USA World Cup-winning forward
United States forward Tobin Heath is in talks with Arsenal over a potential two-year deal, BBC Sport understands.
The 33-year-old, a two-time World Cup winner, spent last season at Women's Super League side Manchester United.
As Heath is a free agent, Arsenal do not have to complete the move before Thursday's transfer deadline.
She scored four goals in eight WSL appearances last season, before an ankle injury, and won a bronze medal with the US at this summer's Olympics.