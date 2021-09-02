Match ends, Sweden 2, Spain 1.
Spain suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 as Sweden came from behind to end La Roja's 66-game run.
Carlos Soler volleyed Luis Enrique's Spain into an early lead in Stockholm on his international debut.
But just 12 seconds after play resumed Alexander Isak took advantage of a defensive mistake to slam home.
Viktor Claesson controlled Dejan Kulusevski's pass before firing in a famous winner from 12 yards out.
The previous team to beat Spain in a World Cup qualifier were Sweden's neighbours, Denmark, in March 1993 in Copenhagen.
Since then Spain had won 52 World Cup qualifiers and drawn the other 14.
The win takes Sweden top of Group B on nine points from three games.
Spain have seven points from four games and could be facing a play-off for a place at the 2022 World Cup with only the group winners qualifying automatically.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2KrafthBooked at 52mins
- 3Lindelöf
- 14Helander
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 20Olsson
- 8EkdalSubstituted forCajusteat 69'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forSvanbergat 90+4'minutes
- 21KulusevskiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 85'minutes
- 9IsakSubstituted forThelinat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Karlsson
- 5Olsson
- 11Thelin
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Johansson
- 15Sema
- 16Larsson
- 17Cajuste
- 18Nilsson
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 12García
- 19Laporte
- 18AlbaBooked at 35mins
- 10SolerSubstituted forMéndezat 85'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRodriat 85'minutes
- 8KokeSubstituted forLlorenteat 75'minutes
- 11Torres
- 7MorataSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
- 9MorenoSubstituted forTraoréat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 3Albiol
- 4Martínez
- 6Llorente
- 13Sánchez
- 14Gayà
- 15Ruiz
- 16Rodri
- 17Traoré
- 20Méndez
- 21Fornals
- 22Sarabia
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Spain 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Emil Forsberg.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Offside, Sweden. Robin Olsen tries a through ball, but Isaac Kiese Thelin is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Brais Méndez (Spain).
Post update
Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Spain) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Jens Cajuste.
Post update
Offside, Sweden. Ludwig Augustinsson tries a through ball, but Isaac Kiese Thelin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Brais Méndez replaces Carlos Soler.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Rodri replaces Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Alexander Isak.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Filip Helander.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.
