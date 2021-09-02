World Cup Qualifying - European
SwedenSweden2SpainSpain1

Sweden 2-1 Spain: Visitors lose first World Cup qualifier since 1993

Last updated on .From the section Football

Viktor Claesson
Viktor Claesson's goal helped Sweden keep up their 100% record in World Cup qualifying

Spain suffered their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993 as Sweden came from behind to end La Roja's 66-game run.

Carlos Soler volleyed Luis Enrique's Spain into an early lead in Stockholm on his international debut.

But just 12 seconds after play resumed Alexander Isak took advantage of a defensive mistake to slam home.

Viktor Claesson controlled Dejan Kulusevski's pass before firing in a famous winner from 12 yards out.

The previous team to beat Spain in a World Cup qualifier were Sweden's neighbours, Denmark, in March 1993 in Copenhagen.

Since then Spain had won 52 World Cup qualifiers and drawn the other 14.

The win takes Sweden top of Group B on nine points from three games.

Spain have seven points from four games and could be facing a play-off for a place at the 2022 World Cup with only the group winners qualifying automatically.

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2KrafthBooked at 52mins
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 14Helander
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forCajusteat 69'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forSvanbergat 90+4'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 34minsSubstituted forQuaisonat 85'minutes
  • 9IsakSubstituted forThelinat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Karlsson
  • 5Olsson
  • 11Thelin
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 13Johansson
  • 15Sema
  • 16Larsson
  • 17Cajuste
  • 18Nilsson
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 12García
  • 19Laporte
  • 18AlbaBooked at 35mins
  • 10SolerSubstituted forMéndezat 85'minutes
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 40minsSubstituted forRodriat 85'minutes
  • 8KokeSubstituted forLlorenteat 75'minutes
  • 11Torres
  • 7MorataSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
  • 9MorenoSubstituted forTraoréat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Martínez
  • 6Llorente
  • 13Sánchez
  • 14Gayà
  • 15Ruiz
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Traoré
  • 20Méndez
  • 21Fornals
  • 22Sarabia
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 2, Spain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Spain 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Mattias Svanberg replaces Emil Forsberg.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Robin Olsen tries a through ball, but Isaac Kiese Thelin is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Brais Méndez (Spain).

  7. Post update

    Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Spain) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Jens Cajuste.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Ludwig Augustinsson tries a through ball, but Isaac Kiese Thelin is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Brais Méndez replaces Carlos Soler.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Robin Quaison replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain. Rodri replaces Sergio Busquets.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Alexander Isak.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Viktor Claesson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Filip Helander.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adama Traoré (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Aymeric Laporte.

