Match ends, Liechtenstein 0, Germany 2.
Germany eventually wore down Liechtenstein resistance as they beat the minnows 2-0 in Hansi Flick's first game in charge.
Chelsea's Timo Werner slotted the ball between Benji Buchel's legs from Jamal Musiala's pass to give the Germans a 41st-minute lead.
Leroy Sane sealed the win with a fine solo goal in the second half.
Germany had a total of 29 shots in St Gallen, Switzerland, including Robin Gosens heading off the crossbar.
Former Bayern Munich manager Flick replaced long-serving Germany boss Joachim Low after Euro 2020.
They still sit one point behind Group J leaders Armenia, who drew 0-0 with North Macedonia.
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Büchel
- 20WolfingerSubstituted forYildizat 83'minutes
- 6MalinSubstituted forKollmannat 83'minutes
- 4Kaufmann
- 23Hofer
- 3Göppel
- 10FrickSubstituted forKardesogluat 71'minutes
- 17Frommelt
- 18Hasler
- 8SeleSubstituted forWolfingerat 61'minutes
- 7FrickSubstituted forGrünenfelderat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grünenfelder
- 5Spirig
- 9Kardesoglu
- 11Koller
- 12Hobi
- 13Büchel
- 14Kollmann
- 15Yildiz
- 16Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
- 22Ospelt
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Leno
- 3BakuSubstituted forHofmannat 60'minutes
- 4Kehrer
- 15Süle
- 20GosensSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 21GündoganSubstituted forGoretzkaat 73'minutes
- 6KimmichSubstituted forWirtzat 82'minutes
- 14MusialaSubstituted forReusat 60'minutes
- 7HavertzSubstituted forGnabryat 60'minutes
- 19Sané
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 5Schlotterbeck
- 8Goretzka
- 10Gnabry
- 11Reus
- 13Adeyemi
- 16Wirtz
- 17Raum
- 18Dahoud
- 22Trapp
- 23Hofmann
- Referee:
- Fábio Veríssimo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home15%
- Away85%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Germany 2.
Offside, Germany. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Jonas Hofmann is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Offside, Germany. Leroy Sané tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Attempt missed. Ridvan Kardesoglu (Liechtenstein) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio Wolfinger with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Niklas Süle (Germany).
Robin Gosens went off injured after Germany had used all subs.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Nicola Kollmann replaces Andreas Malin.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Seyhan Yildiz replaces Sandro Wolfinger.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Florian Wirtz replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).
Post update
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Hofmann (Germany).
Post update
Ridvan Kardesoglu (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Maximilian Göppel.