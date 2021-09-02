Last updated on .From the section Football

Timo Werner only touched the ball 18 times despite playing the entire game - but scored Germany's opener

Germany eventually wore down Liechtenstein resistance as they beat the minnows 2-0 in Hansi Flick's first game in charge.

Chelsea's Timo Werner slotted the ball between Benji Buchel's legs from Jamal Musiala's pass to give the Germans a 41st-minute lead.

Leroy Sane sealed the win with a fine solo goal in the second half.

Germany had a total of 29 shots in St Gallen, Switzerland, including Robin Gosens heading off the crossbar.

Former Bayern Munich manager Flick replaced long-serving Germany boss Joachim Low after Euro 2020.

They still sit one point behind Group J leaders Armenia, who drew 0-0 with North Macedonia.