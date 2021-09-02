World Cup Qualifying - European
LiechtensteinLiechtenstein19:45GermanyGermany
Venue: Kybunpark

Liechtenstein v Germany

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431084410
2Serbia32107527
3Luxembourg32014406
4R. of Ireland300336-30
5Azerbaijan300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42207438
2Sweden32105147
3Kosovo310226-43
4Greece20202202
5Georgia401325-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy431060610
2Switzerland22004136
3Northern Ireland302102-22
4Bulgaria402215-42
5Lithuania301203-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France42205238
2Ukraine40405504
3Finland20203302
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan302135-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium421112397
2Czech Rep41217435
3Belarus3111410-64
4Wales210123-13
5Estonia3102510-53

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44001601612
2Israel42119457
3Austria42117707
4Scotland41217525
5Faroe Islands4013212-101
6Moldova4013215-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey422012758
2Netherlands421112577
3Montenegro42118537
4Norway42115417
5Latvia411278-14
6Gibraltar4004217-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia42114137
2Russia42116427
3Slovakia41305416
4Slovenia411234-14
5Malta411268-24
6Cyprus411214-34

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England431091810
2Hungary422010468
3Poland42118537
4Albania42023306
5Andorra401318-71
6San Marino4013010-101

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia431062410
2North Macedonia42119457
3Germany42115237
4Romania411256-14
5Iceland411246-24
6Liechtenstein4013110-91
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories