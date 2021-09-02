Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ronaldo was booked for removing his shirt while celebrating his record-breaking goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released early from international duty by Portugal because of suspension.

Ronaldo, 36, became the all-time leading men's international goalscorer with two goals against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, but was booked by the referee for removing his shirt.

Portugal are due to face Qatar on Saturday and Azerbaijan next Tuesday.

Ronaldo can now link up with Manchester United earlier than expected, having rejoined the club from Juventus.

He completed a shock move back to Old Trafford on transfer deadline day and is in line to make his second debut for the Red Devils against Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, 11 September.

Ronaldo scored two late headers to take his tally to 111 for Portugal, surpassing the record previously held by Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.