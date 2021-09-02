Jack Sparkes made 50 appearances in all competitions for Exeter City last season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has backed Jack Sparkes to come back stronger after being ruled out for at least three months.

The 20-year-old left-sided player broke his collarbone against Leyton Orient last month and has had a metal plate inserted to help heal the injury.

It is the second significant injury in his career after missing six months with a knee problem in December 2019.

"The positive news is that it's not his legs," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"It's a cycling injury - you usually get it when you fall off your road bike.

"We hope that when he does return there won't be any side issues, which there can be when there's been such a significant injury."

Sparkes had started Exeter's first three games of the season before his injury at Leyton Orient and Taylor says he will get all the support he needs as he aims to return in the new year.

"If Jack's going to have a 15-20 year career, he's going to have injuries," Taylor added.

"He'll have a low period. Once you get over the anaesthetic and the painkillers start to wear off then there'll be a bit of boredom, because it's so limited in terms of what he can and can't do to start with, especially when your arm's in a sling.

"We've got to support him through what he can and can't do, but before long he'll be moving and moving might be walking and jogging and so on, so it quickly comes around.

"But with any young player, it's what football brings. Jack's experience of two significant injuries in a young career so far is difficult to take.

"It's all part of their experience and their development and we always speak about giving them the opportunity and opportunity often brings obstacles I'm afraid and injury is part of that."