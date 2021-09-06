Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Joe Dodoo scored four goals in 20 appearances for Wigan in 2020-21

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Joe Dodoo on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving League One rivals Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

He started his career with Leicester before spells with Rangers, Charlton, Blackpool and Bolton.

Dodoo could make his debut for Richie Wellens' side, who are bottom of League One after five matches, in Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy match against Rotherham.

