Tranmere

Josh Hawkes scored in Sunderland's 2-1 win at Port Vale in the EFL Cup first round

Tranmere Rovers have signed Sunderland winger Josh Hawkes on a season-long loan deal.

The deal for the 22-year-old was done in time for Tuesday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

He could make his debut for Micky Mellon's men against his former side Hartlepool on Saturday.

"The only area of the squad where I felt we were still light was on the left side," Mellon told the club website. external-link

