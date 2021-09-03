Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

St Johnstone lifted the Scottish Cup for the second time in their history in May

The road to Hampden in the 2021-22 Scottish Cup will kick off live on the BBC as Berwick Rangers take on Gretna 2008 in the first round.

The match at Shielfield Park on 20 September will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel, iPlayer and online, with a 19.45 BST kick-off.

Sixty clubs will compete in the first round, with sides from the Lowland and Highland Leagues entering.

St Johnstone clinched last year's trophy for a historic domestic double.

While neither side has lifted the iconic trophy before, Berwick famously defeated Rangers 1-0 in 1967 in one of the cup's biggest ever upsets.

Gretna 2008, who play in the Lowland League, were formed in 2008 after the demise of Gretna FC, a separate club that reached the Scottish Cup final in 2006.