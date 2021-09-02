Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Rodrigo Ely made his last league appearance for Alaves in December

Nottingham Forest have signed free-agent Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Ely on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old most recently spent four years with Spanish La Liga side Alaves, playing 79 league games before a serious knee injury in December.

Ely moved to Europe in 2010, playing four times for Italian giants AC Milan in the 2015-16 campaign.

He is the 10th summer signing for Chris Hughton's Forest, who have one point from their opening five league matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.