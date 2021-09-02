Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emily Gielnik has scored 10 times in 43 international appearances for Australia

Aston Villa have signed Australia international striker Emily Gielnik for the 2021-22 Women's Super League season from Swedish club Vittsjö GIK.

Gielnik, 29, will be making her second appearance in English club football after spending a season with Liverpool in 2012-13.

The move, subject to international travel clearance, is Villa boss Carla Ward's ninth summer signing.

"Emily is someone we've monitored for a few months," said Ward.

"She's a player with a wealth of domestic and international experience. With her link-up play and aerial threat, she is a player that can score goals at the highest level."

Villa, who came 10th last term, winning just three of their 22 matches, start the new WSL season this Saturday with a home game against Leicester City (12:30 BST).