Emily Gielnik: Aston Villa Women sign Australian striker for 2021-22 WSL season
Aston Villa have signed Australia international striker Emily Gielnik for the 2021-22 Women's Super League season from Swedish club Vittsjö GIK.
Gielnik, 29, will be making her second appearance in English club football after spending a season with Liverpool in 2012-13.
The move, subject to international travel clearance, is Villa boss Carla Ward's ninth summer signing.
"Emily is someone we've monitored for a few months," said Ward.
"She's a player with a wealth of domestic and international experience. With her link-up play and aerial threat, she is a player that can score goals at the highest level."
Villa, who came 10th last term, winning just three of their 22 matches, start the new WSL season this Saturday with a home game against Leicester City (12:30 BST).