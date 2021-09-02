Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maya Le Tissier was a regular in the Brighton side which achieved a club-best sixth-placed finish in the WSL last season

Brighton and Hove Albion's England youth international defender Maya Le Tissier has signed a new contract.

The 19-year-old from Guernsey has committed to the Seagulls until the summer of 2023.

Le Tissier made her debut in November 2019 and has gone on to make 30 appearances for Brighton, including 21 last season as the Seagulls finished sixth in the Women's Super League.

"I'm really pleased to be staying at the club long-term," Le Tissier said.

"With the profile of the club and the WSL increasing it's a great time to be part of what we're trying to achieve at Brighton," she told the club website. external-link

Le Tissier began playing football in her native Guernsey and was the first female to play in a male under-16s match against rivals Jersey.

"It's great news that Maya has committed her long-term future to the club, and I believe she will play an important role in our development over the next few seasons," Brighton boss Hope Powell added.

"She is already a real talent who works extremely hard at her game, but I think she is capable of becoming even better.

"I know that playing for England is one of her goals and I believe we can help her achieve that ambition at some stage in the future."