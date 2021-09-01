Last updated on .From the section International

Granit Xhaka helped Switzerland reach the last eight at Euro 2020

Granit Xhaka missed Switzerland's 2-1 friendly win over Greece on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Arsenal midfielder, 28, who is the Swiss captain, is isolating but will take another PCR test on Thursday.

"Xhaka was diagnosed with symptoms on the morning of the game and was immediately isolated in his room," read a Swiss Football Association statement.

Switzerland face Italy and Northern Ireland in September's World Cup qualifiers.

They play the European champions on 5 September before travelling to Belfast's Windsor Park three days later.

The Swiss FA confirmed that local health authorities had said no further measures were needed for the team because the other players were all either vaccinated or had previously recovered from the virus.

However, an unidentified staff member did have to isolate.