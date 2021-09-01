Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Some clubs may require their fans to show proof they have had the Covid-19 vaccine

The Scottish government's plans to introduce vaccine passports for events will have "significant unintended consequences" for clubs, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Those who attend an event with more than 10,000 people may have to prove they have received both vaccine doses.

It would affect Scotland games and some Scottish Premiership matches.

"There are a significant number of questions and real concern," Doncaster told BBC Sport Scotland.

"We are reaching out to government to find out what is intended and the answers to those questions.

"It's not clear what IT infrastructure will be in place, what time-scales clubs will be asked to work to, or what can be done for those without smart phones.

"And it's not clear if it's going to cut across terms and conditions of seasons tickets already bought by people across the land."

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said vaccine passports were needed to curb the rising number of cases, with Scotland reporting 6,107 new infections on Wednesday.

The first minister added: "Many of the events and venues that are covered by the certification scheme are important - they matter to our economy, and to our cultural and social life.

"That's why we want to enable them to stay open safely - but they are not essential services."

Doncaster said he understood the difficult decisions facing the government but suggested that expert advice had reassured him the risk of infection at outdoor events is low.

Scottish football's Joint Response Group echoed the SPFL chief's comments in a statement, and urged ministers to provide more detail.

The plans will have to be passed by MSPs before becoming law.

"It's going to present some very real challenges on the ground," Doncaster added. "Football has a key part to play in ensuring that society returns to normality as soon as possible.

"But to be hit this announcement without detail has caused some surprise and consternation."