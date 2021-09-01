Last updated on .From the section England

England face Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in the first of three games Gareth Southgate's side will play in this international break.

It will be the 23rd meeting between the two countries.

One of the more recent encounters came at Old Trafford on 30 May 2006, with England winning 3-1.

For a bit of fun, we would like you to name the 15 players (11 starters and four subs) who got some playing time for the Three Lions that day.

Be aware, to get some of the players you will need to put in both their first name and surname.

You have three minutes. Good luck...