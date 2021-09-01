Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea felt aggrieved to concede a penalty and have Reece James sent off at the end of the first half

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

The charge relates to two incidents before the break when Reece James was sent off and Liverpool were awarded a penalty.

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Antonio Rudiger were also booked for their protests.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel later said he was unhappy with the officiating.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave the penalty and dismissed James after a brief look at the video assistant referee pitchside monitor.

Chelsea have until Friday, 3 September to respond to the charge.