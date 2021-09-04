Match ends, Ukraine 1, France 1.
France drew for the fifth game in a row in all competitions as their stuttering World Cup qualifying campaign continued with an entertaining draw in Ukraine.
Mykola Shaparenko put the hosts ahead with an excellent 44th-minute strike into the top corner from 20 yards.
Anthony Martial bundled in a close-range equaliser for only his second international goal - and first since 2016.
Moussa Diaby almost won the game, but hit the post from Karim Benzema's pass.
Seven of the 10 Group D games have resulted in draws, including all five of Ukraine's games.
France top the group on nine points from five games but Finland - in second on five points - have two games in hand.
France host Finland on Tuesday.
Including their 3-3 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2020, a match they lost on penalties, France have now drawn their past five games.
Line-ups
Ukraine
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Pyatov
- 13Zabarnyi
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 19Tymchyk
- 6Stepanenko
- 10ShaparenkoSubstituted forSydorchukat 90'minutes
- 16Mykolenko
- 7YarmolenkoBooked at 88minsSubstituted forZubkovat 90+3'minutes
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 82'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9YaremchukSubstituted forSikanat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Sobol
- 3Syrota
- 5Sydorchuk
- 8Malinovskyi
- 11Zubkov
- 14Makarenko
- 17Korniienko
- 18Kacharaba
- 20Sikan
- 21Karavaev
- 23Riznyk
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lloris
- 2Dubois
- 15Zouma
- 3KimpembeBooked at 88mins
- 18Digne
- 6Pogba
- 14TchouaméniSubstituted forVeretoutat 83'minutes
- 13Rabiot
- 7Griezmann
- 9MartialSubstituted forBenzemaat 64'minutes
- 20ComanSubstituted forDiabyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Varane
- 5Mukiele
- 11Diaby
- 12Guendouzi
- 16Mandanda
- 17Veretout
- 19Benzema
- 21Lenglet
- 22Hernández
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, France 1.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Post update
Danylo Sikan (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zubkov replaces Andriy Yarmolenko because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, France. Lucas Digne tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Serhiy Sydorchuk replaces Mykola Shaparenko.
Booking
Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine).
Booking
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (France) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adrien Rabiot (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Post update
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jordan Veretout replaces Aurélien Tchouaméni because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Danylo Sikan replaces Roman Yaremchuk.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Ruslan Malinovskyi replaces Viktor Tsygankov.
