Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie was amongst the goals again for Glentoran

Glentoran beat Crusaders 2-0 to stay top despite Caitlin McGuinness scoring five goals as second-placed Cliftonville hammered Derry City 9-0.

Goals from Kerry Beattie and Joely Andrews gave the Glens a sixth consecutive victory to keep them ahead of the Reds on goal difference.

Caitlin's sister Kirsty grabbed a hat-trick at Solitide with Marissa Callaghan also on target.

Linfield lost 4-3 to Sion Swifts in Wednesday's other top-flight match.

The two leading sides in the division are separated only by goal difference going into the final three match days of the campaign, while they are yet to go head-to-head in east Belfast in what is increasingly likely to be a significant match to decide the destination of the title.

Elsewhere, Sion Swifts came from two goals down in the second half to secure a stunning comeback victory at Linfield.

Five of the game's seven goals came in the second half after Aimee Neal had cancelled out Rebecca Bassett's opener for the Blues just before half-time.

Katie Dickson's double had appeared to put the hosts in the driving seat but two goals from Cora Chambers levelled the score before Caoirse Doherty scored the late winner for Tony McGinley's side.