Djed Spence made 40 appearances for Middlesbrough in 2020-21

Nottingham Forest have signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made four appearances for Boro so far this campaign.

The deal was completed in time for Tuesday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline.

Forest, who are bottom of the Championship, also added Olimpia midfielder Braian Ojeda, Olympiakos full-back Mohamed Drager and West Ham forward Xande Silva on deadline day.

