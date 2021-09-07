Euro U21 Qualifying
Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U210Wales U21Wales U214

Bulgaria U21 0-4 Wales U21: Jack Vale scores perfect hat-trick in thumping win

Jack Vale watches his shot roll into the empty net after he dispossessed the Bulgarian goalkeeper
Jack Vale scored a perfect hat-trick as Wales Under-21s cruised to a first win of their Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Bulgaria.

Paul Bodin's team had taken just a point from their opening qualifier at home to Moldova in June, but Vale inspired them to victory in Sofia.

The Blackburn Rovers striker's memorable treble came in his first start at this level.

Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies was also on target in a thumping win.

Vale, 20, opened the scoring when he dispossessed Bulgaria goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov in his own penalty area and then steered a left-foot shot into the vacant net from a tight angle.

Wales doubled their advantage before the break as Sass-Davies met Rhys Hughes' cross with a firm header.

Vale's second goal came early in the second period as he capitalised on good work by Joe Adams, beating Vutsov to the Brentford player's crossfield pass and then tapping home with his right foot.

The Wrexham-born forward's fine night was complete when he powered in a header from Sam Pearson's cross.

Line-ups

Bulgaria U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Vutsov
  • 6PopovSubstituted forDonchevat 59'minutes
  • 20Petrov
  • 4Petrov
  • 16Danailov Dichev
  • 14KrastevSubstituted forShopovat 76'minutes
  • 5Baurenski
  • 8GruevSubstituted forKrastevat 76'minutes
  • 9Petkov
  • 10NikolovSubstituted forTonevat 58'minutes
  • 17MinchevSubstituted forMitkovat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Nikolov
  • 2Donchev
  • 7Shopov
  • 11Tonev
  • 13Krastev
  • 18Sorakov
  • 19Mitkov
  • 21Plamenov Petkov
  • 22Galchev

Wales U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Barden
  • 2Stevens
  • 5Boyes
  • 4Sass-Davies
  • 3JonesBooked at 54mins
  • 14PearsonSubstituted forHugginsat 79'minutes
  • 8BowenBooked at 81mins
  • 6Williams
  • 11AdamsBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBeckat 79'minutes
  • 9ValeSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
  • 10Hughes

Substitutes

  • 7Huggins
  • 12Shepperd
  • 13Beck
  • 15Thorpe
  • 16Astley
  • 17Williams-Margetson
  • 18Evans
  • 19Patten
  • 20Davies
Referee:
Visar Kastrati

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Isaak Davies replaces Jack Vale.

  4. Booking

    Sam Bowen (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Owen Beck replaces Joe Adams.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Niall Huggins replaces Samuel Pearson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Dimo Krastev replaces Ilia Gruev.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Stanislav Shopov replaces Filip Krastev.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 4. Jack Vale (Wales U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Pearson.

  10. Booking

    Joe Adams (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Asen Donchev replaces Viktor Popov.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Dimitar Tonev replaces Vladimir Nikolov.

  13. Booking

    Edward Jones (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 3. Jack Vale (Wales U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Adams.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bulgaria U21. Mitko Mitkov replaces Martin Minchev.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 2.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 2.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 2. Billy Sass-Davies (Wales U21) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhys Hughes.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 1. Jack Vale (Wales U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

Tuesday 7th September 2021

Tuesday 7th September 2021

Top Stories