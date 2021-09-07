Match ends, Bulgaria U21 0, Wales U21 4.
Jack Vale scored a perfect hat-trick as Wales Under-21s cruised to a first win of their Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Bulgaria.
Paul Bodin's team had taken just a point from their opening qualifier at home to Moldova in June, but Vale inspired them to victory in Sofia.
The Blackburn Rovers striker's memorable treble came in his first start at this level.
Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies was also on target in a thumping win.
Vale, 20, opened the scoring when he dispossessed Bulgaria goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov in his own penalty area and then steered a left-foot shot into the vacant net from a tight angle.
Wales doubled their advantage before the break as Sass-Davies met Rhys Hughes' cross with a firm header.
Vale's second goal came early in the second period as he capitalised on good work by Joe Adams, beating Vutsov to the Brentford player's crossfield pass and then tapping home with his right foot.
The Wrexham-born forward's fine night was complete when he powered in a header from Sam Pearson's cross.
Line-ups
Bulgaria U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Vutsov
- 6PopovSubstituted forDonchevat 59'minutes
- 20Petrov
- 4Petrov
- 16Danailov Dichev
- 14KrastevSubstituted forShopovat 76'minutes
- 5Baurenski
- 8GruevSubstituted forKrastevat 76'minutes
- 9Petkov
- 10NikolovSubstituted forTonevat 58'minutes
- 17MinchevSubstituted forMitkovat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nikolov
- 2Donchev
- 7Shopov
- 11Tonev
- 13Krastev
- 18Sorakov
- 19Mitkov
- 21Plamenov Petkov
- 22Galchev
Wales U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Barden
- 2Stevens
- 5Boyes
- 4Sass-Davies
- 3JonesBooked at 54mins
- 14PearsonSubstituted forHugginsat 79'minutes
- 8BowenBooked at 81mins
- 6Williams
- 11AdamsBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBeckat 79'minutes
- 9ValeSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 10Hughes
Substitutes
- 7Huggins
- 12Shepperd
- 13Beck
- 15Thorpe
- 16Astley
- 17Williams-Margetson
- 18Evans
- 19Patten
- 20Davies
- Referee:
- Visar Kastrati
