Jack Vale watches his shot roll into the empty net after he dispossessed the Bulgarian goalkeeper

Jack Vale scored a perfect hat-trick as Wales Under-21s cruised to a first win of their Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifying campaign against Bulgaria.

Paul Bodin's team had taken just a point from their opening qualifier at home to Moldova in June, but Vale inspired them to victory in Sofia.

The Blackburn Rovers striker's memorable treble came in his first start at this level.

Crewe defender Billy Sass-Davies was also on target in a thumping win.

Vale, 20, opened the scoring when he dispossessed Bulgaria goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov in his own penalty area and then steered a left-foot shot into the vacant net from a tight angle.

Wales doubled their advantage before the break as Sass-Davies met Rhys Hughes' cross with a firm header.

Vale's second goal came early in the second period as he capitalised on good work by Joe Adams, beating Vutsov to the Brentford player's crossfield pass and then tapping home with his right foot.

The Wrexham-born forward's fine night was complete when he powered in a header from Sam Pearson's cross.