Olivier Ntcham played for France age grades teams from U16 to U21

Swansea City have signed French midfielder Olivier Ntcham on a three-year deal following his departure from Celtic.

The 25-year-old returned to Celtic this summer from a short loan at Marseille before being released and becoming a free agent.

Ntcham is manager Russell Martin's ninth summer signing.

He joined the Manchester City academy in 2012 when current Swans sporting director Mark Allen was its director.

Ntcham played on loan for two seasons in Italy's Serie A at Genoa, making 40 appearances.

Former Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers took him to Celtic in 2017, helping them win eight trophies in three seasons in 146 appearances in which he scored 24 goals.