Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at Etihad Stadium until 2026.

Ederson, who joined City in 2017, has won three Premier League titles at City and played 194 games for the club.

The Brazilian is the fifth senior player to agree new terms in 2021, following Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones and Ruben Dias.

He said: "This was an easy decision. There is nowhere else I'd want to be."