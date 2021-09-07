Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale (left) has 36 goals in 98 caps for Wales after his hat-trick against Belarus last Sunday

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Estonia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Wednesday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.

Robert Page says it's 'massive' to have unlimited crowds again as Wales aim to climb to second place in their World Cup qualifying group by beating Estonia on Wednesday.

Wales are third with two wins and a loss so far, one point behind the Czech Republic and seven behind leaders Belgium - but having played two games fewer than both.

Estonia have lost all three of their matches and are ranked 110th in the world - 91 places below Page's side.

"We've got everything to play for," said the Wales manager.

"We're not ruling out top spot, we're going to give everything we can."

Wales are searching for a second win in four days after Gareth Bale's hat-trick gave them a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Belarus in Russia on Sunday.

Page's men had trailed 2-1 but Bale struck in the third minute of injury time, as Wales won a game having come from behind for the first time since beating Belgium in their Euro 2016 quarter-final.

The match against Estonia will have the added significance of being Wales' first home game since the coronavirus pandemic where there will be no limit on the number of supporters allowed inside the stadium.

"It's massive. The supporters have always been a part of our achievements over the years," said Page.

"To be part of that, when we qualified for the Euros a couple of years ago, was a great experience for me - and I was a supporter back in Euro 2016.

"It's fantastic for us and the players to have the supporters back with us. There's no greater feeling than when you're playing well and the crowd are with you and behind you.

"If you're holding on to a win and you've got to dig deep, they're there with you and they're singing and chanting. It does help you get across the line, so they can play a massive part.

"We're up against a very good Estonia team and we're fully prepared for that. Our short-term aim is to take three points. We're taking each game as it comes and we've got some tough fixtures in October and November.

"We've had 13 players out, so it's an opportunity in October and November to get people back fit and raring to go."

Team news

Wales were without 13 players against Belarus, but they will be boosted by the return of four of those against Estonia.

Ethan Ampadu, Tyler Roberts and Brandon Cooper are available having missed the trip to Kazan in Russia due to visa issues, while Harry Wilson is back after serving a one-match suspension.

Wales have also added Joe Rodon to the squad after the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back recovered from an unspecified injury.

Wales had hoped Aaron Ramsey may also join the squad, but the Juventus midfielder has not recovered from a thigh problem.

"We've been in constant contact with the club and Aaron himself," added Page.

"He pushed and pushed, but he just fell short of where they wanted him to be to allow him to come away.

"It's frustrating, but we've got other players we can give the opportunity to."

Estonia defender Joonas Tamm is doubtful after picking up a knock in their 5-2 defeat to Belgium last week, with the 42-cap centre-back sitting out Sunday's friendly loss against Northern Ireland.

Match facts