Match ends, Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0.
Bailey Peacock-Farrell once again saved a penalty as Northern Ireland drew with Switzerland in an exciting World Cup qualifier in Belfast.
Under-strength NI could not capitalise on a fine first-half display as their qualification hopes suffered a setback.
Shayne Lavery fired just wide after a blistering run and Peacock-Farrell saved Haris Seferovic's spot-kick.
A passionate home crowd of 15,660 returned to Windsor Park in numbers for the first time in almost two years.
NI move above Bulgaria into third in Group C but stay three points behind the second-placed Swiss.
Last week's 4-1 victory in Lithuania, followed by a 1-0 friendly win away to Estonia on Sunday, meant Ian Baraclough's men came into this match knowing victory would see them move above Switzerland into second.
The draw leaves them with a difficult task in terms of qualifying for the World Cup finals, but defeat would have all but ended any hopes they still have with a trip to Switzerland coming up in October.
The home supporters made up for lost time by providing a fantastic atmosphere even before kick-off and then throughout the 90 minutes, with the roar that greeted the penalty save one of the loudest the stadium has heard.
It does mean, however, that Northern Ireland have now gone eight competitive matches without a win at Windsor Park, a stadium that was crucial to their recent runs in qualifying campaigns.
NI calm and confident in impressive first half
NI boss Baraclough had called on his team to show clear heads against Switzerland and the players responded with an impressive first-half performance that was self-assured and confident.
They looked happy in the opening spell to sit in and let the Swiss have possession but Lavery's superb run and effort in the ninth minute proved to be a turning point, with an already vocal Windsor Park crowd reaching even greater noise levels in a half of almost constant singing.
In a run reminiscent of a famous goal Lavery scored for Linfield at the Belfast venue against Qarabag in the Europa League, the Blackpool forward burst past two visiting defenders with blistering pace before firing his shot just wide while under pressure.
The hosts assumed the ascendancy from that point until the 33rd minute when a penalty was awarded by referee Harald Lechner after Michael Smith collided with Ruben Vargas in the box.
Seferovic's left-foot spot-kick was too close to goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell, who moved to his right to save a penalty for the third time this season for club and country.
The Swiss, who themselves were missing key players such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, came into the game after that but Northern Ireland's back three, marshalled by Craig Cathcart with Ciaron Brown and Daniel Ballard either side, stood firm.
Tempo drops as hosts battle for a point
The second half began with a much slower tempo to much of the action in the first 45 minutes, with even the fantastic Windsor Park home crowd taking a bit of time to find their voices again.
Seferovic had a shot on the turn that was easily saved by Peacock-Farrell while Nico Elvedi also tried his luck from distance but did not trouble the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper.
With fewer than 25 minutes remaining, Baraclough showed his keenness for all three points rather than one with a bold double substitution that saw promising Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley replacing Michael Smith at right wing-back and Dion Charles coming on up front for Conor Washington.
It was the Swiss who continued to edge the second half, however, with Ricardo Rodriguez trying his luck with a free-kick from 30 yards that again was easily collected by Peacock-Farrell.
Northern Ireland had a penalty claim of their own when it looked like Elvedi may have handled the ball as he blocked an Ali McCann cross, with the impressive Daniel Ballard having his header from the resulting corner well blocked.
It was the Swiss who looked slightly more likely to score as the half progressed, but Northern Ireland continued to look solid and were well worth the point that was extremely hard-earned.
Line-ups
Northern Ireland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 19SmithBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBradleyat 68'minutes
- 4Ballard
- 20Cathcart
- 22BrownBooked at 90mins
- 3LewisBooked at 48mins
- 16McCann
- 8Davis
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forSavilleat 74'minutes
- 17LaverySubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forCharlesat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bradley
- 5Flanagan
- 6Saville
- 7McGinn
- 10Lafferty
- 11Ferguson
- 12Carson
- 13Charles
- 14Jones
- 18Whyte
- 21McCalmont
- 23Hazard
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Sommer
- 3WidmerSubstituted forLotombaat 87'minutes
- 5Akanji
- 4Elvedi
- 13Rodríguez
- 8Freuler
- 10FreiBooked at 16minsSubstituted forSteffenat 60'minutes
- 6ZakariaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAebischerat 86'minutes
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forZuberat 59'minutes
- 18Vargas
- 9SeferovicSubstituted forZeqiriat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2García
- 7Zeqiri
- 11Steffen
- 12Mvogo
- 14Zuber
- 15Sow
- 17Lauper
- 19Lotomba
- 20Aebischer
- 21Kobel
- 22Schär
- 23Zesiger
- Referee:
- Harald Lechner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0.
Booking
Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lotomba.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Jordan Lotomba replaces Silvan Widmer.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Michel Aebischer replaces Denis Zakaria.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Jordan Jones replaces Shayne Lavery.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Post update
Andi Zeqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair McCann with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair McCann with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Andi Zeqiri replaces Haris Seferovic.
Post update
Remo Freuler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Saville (Northern Ireland).
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland. George Saville replaces Jordan Thompson.
Post update
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Switzerland).
Post update
Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Think you know your sport?: Paddy McGuinness hosts brand new Question of Sport with Sam Quek and Ugo Monye
- The Hunt for a Killer: Two bodies and one brutally authentic Swedish crime drama