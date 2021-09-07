Last updated on .From the section Football

Remo Freuler and Steven Davis battle for possession

Bailey Peacock-Farrell once again saved a penalty as Northern Ireland drew with Switzerland in an exciting World Cup qualifier in Belfast.

Under-strength NI could not capitalise on a fine first-half display as their qualification hopes suffered a setback.

Shayne Lavery fired just wide after a blistering run and Peacock-Farrell saved Haris Seferovic's spot-kick.

A passionate home crowd of 15,660 returned to Windsor Park in numbers for the first time in almost two years.

NI move above Bulgaria into third in Group C but stay three points behind the second-placed Swiss.

Last week's 4-1 victory in Lithuania, followed by a 1-0 friendly win away to Estonia on Sunday, meant Ian Baraclough's men came into this match knowing victory would see them move above Switzerland into second.

The draw leaves them with a difficult task in terms of qualifying for the World Cup finals, but defeat would have all but ended any hopes they still have with a trip to Switzerland coming up in October.

The home supporters made up for lost time by providing a fantastic atmosphere even before kick-off and then throughout the 90 minutes, with the roar that greeted the penalty save one of the loudest the stadium has heard.

It does mean, however, that Northern Ireland have now gone eight competitive matches without a win at Windsor Park, a stadium that was crucial to their recent runs in qualifying campaigns.

Northern Ireland fans were back out in force and in full voice at the National Stadium

NI calm and confident in impressive first half

NI boss Baraclough had called on his team to show clear heads against Switzerland and the players responded with an impressive first-half performance that was self-assured and confident.

They looked happy in the opening spell to sit in and let the Swiss have possession but Lavery's superb run and effort in the ninth minute proved to be a turning point, with an already vocal Windsor Park crowd reaching even greater noise levels in a half of almost constant singing.

In a run reminiscent of a famous goal Lavery scored for Linfield at the Belfast venue against Qarabag in the Europa League, the Blackpool forward burst past two visiting defenders with blistering pace before firing his shot just wide while under pressure.

The hosts assumed the ascendancy from that point until the 33rd minute when a penalty was awarded by referee Harald Lechner after Michael Smith collided with Ruben Vargas in the box.

Seferovic's left-foot spot-kick was too close to goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell, who moved to his right to save a penalty for the third time this season for club and country.

The Swiss, who themselves were missing key players such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, came into the game after that but Northern Ireland's back three, marshalled by Craig Cathcart with Ciaron Brown and Daniel Ballard either side, stood firm.

Shayne Lavery went close with an early attempt

Tempo drops as hosts battle for a point

The second half began with a much slower tempo to much of the action in the first 45 minutes, with even the fantastic Windsor Park home crowd taking a bit of time to find their voices again.

Seferovic had a shot on the turn that was easily saved by Peacock-Farrell while Nico Elvedi also tried his luck from distance but did not trouble the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper.

With fewer than 25 minutes remaining, Baraclough showed his keenness for all three points rather than one with a bold double substitution that saw promising Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley replacing Michael Smith at right wing-back and Dion Charles coming on up front for Conor Washington.

It was the Swiss who continued to edge the second half, however, with Ricardo Rodriguez trying his luck with a free-kick from 30 yards that again was easily collected by Peacock-Farrell.

Northern Ireland had a penalty claim of their own when it looked like Elvedi may have handled the ball as he blocked an Ali McCann cross, with the impressive Daniel Ballard having his header from the resulting corner well blocked.

It was the Swiss who looked slightly more likely to score as the half progressed, but Northern Ireland continued to look solid and were well worth the point that was extremely hard-earned.