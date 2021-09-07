World Cup Qualifying - European
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland0SwitzerlandSwitzerland0

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland held to goalless draw by Switzerland

By Mark SterlingBBC Sport NI at Windsor Park

Remo Freuler and Steven Davis
Remo Freuler and Steven Davis battle for possession

Bailey Peacock-Farrell once again saved a penalty as Northern Ireland drew with Switzerland in an exciting World Cup qualifier in Belfast.

Under-strength NI could not capitalise on a fine first-half display as their qualification hopes suffered a setback.

Shayne Lavery fired just wide after a blistering run and Peacock-Farrell saved Haris Seferovic's spot-kick.

A passionate home crowd of 15,660 returned to Windsor Park in numbers for the first time in almost two years.

NI move above Bulgaria into third in Group C but stay three points behind the second-placed Swiss.

Last week's 4-1 victory in Lithuania, followed by a 1-0 friendly win away to Estonia on Sunday, meant Ian Baraclough's men came into this match knowing victory would see them move above Switzerland into second.

The draw leaves them with a difficult task in terms of qualifying for the World Cup finals, but defeat would have all but ended any hopes they still have with a trip to Switzerland coming up in October.

The home supporters made up for lost time by providing a fantastic atmosphere even before kick-off and then throughout the 90 minutes, with the roar that greeted the penalty save one of the loudest the stadium has heard.

It does mean, however, that Northern Ireland have now gone eight competitive matches without a win at Windsor Park, a stadium that was crucial to their recent runs in qualifying campaigns.

Northern Ireland fans were back out in force at the National Stadium
Northern Ireland fans were back out in force and in full voice at the National Stadium

NI calm and confident in impressive first half

NI boss Baraclough had called on his team to show clear heads against Switzerland and the players responded with an impressive first-half performance that was self-assured and confident.

They looked happy in the opening spell to sit in and let the Swiss have possession but Lavery's superb run and effort in the ninth minute proved to be a turning point, with an already vocal Windsor Park crowd reaching even greater noise levels in a half of almost constant singing.

In a run reminiscent of a famous goal Lavery scored for Linfield at the Belfast venue against Qarabag in the Europa League, the Blackpool forward burst past two visiting defenders with blistering pace before firing his shot just wide while under pressure.

The hosts assumed the ascendancy from that point until the 33rd minute when a penalty was awarded by referee Harald Lechner after Michael Smith collided with Ruben Vargas in the box.

Seferovic's left-foot spot-kick was too close to goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell, who moved to his right to save a penalty for the third time this season for club and country.

The Swiss, who themselves were missing key players such as Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, came into the game after that but Northern Ireland's back three, marshalled by Craig Cathcart with Ciaron Brown and Daniel Ballard either side, stood firm.

Shayne Lavery went close with an early attempt
Shayne Lavery went close with an early attempt

Tempo drops as hosts battle for a point

The second half began with a much slower tempo to much of the action in the first 45 minutes, with even the fantastic Windsor Park home crowd taking a bit of time to find their voices again.

Seferovic had a shot on the turn that was easily saved by Peacock-Farrell while Nico Elvedi also tried his luck from distance but did not trouble the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper.

With fewer than 25 minutes remaining, Baraclough showed his keenness for all three points rather than one with a bold double substitution that saw promising Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley replacing Michael Smith at right wing-back and Dion Charles coming on up front for Conor Washington.

It was the Swiss who continued to edge the second half, however, with Ricardo Rodriguez trying his luck with a free-kick from 30 yards that again was easily collected by Peacock-Farrell.

Northern Ireland had a penalty claim of their own when it looked like Elvedi may have handled the ball as he blocked an Ali McCann cross, with the impressive Daniel Ballard having his header from the resulting corner well blocked.

It was the Swiss who looked slightly more likely to score as the half progressed, but Northern Ireland continued to look solid and were well worth the point that was extremely hard-earned.

Line-ups

Northern Ireland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Peacock-Farrell
  • 19SmithBooked at 24minsSubstituted forBradleyat 68'minutes
  • 4Ballard
  • 20Cathcart
  • 22BrownBooked at 90mins
  • 3LewisBooked at 48mins
  • 16McCann
  • 8Davis
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forSavilleat 74'minutes
  • 17LaverySubstituted forJonesat 86'minutes
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forCharlesat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bradley
  • 5Flanagan
  • 6Saville
  • 7McGinn
  • 10Lafferty
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Carson
  • 13Charles
  • 14Jones
  • 18Whyte
  • 21McCalmont
  • 23Hazard

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3WidmerSubstituted forLotombaat 87'minutes
  • 5Akanji
  • 4Elvedi
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8Freuler
  • 10FreiBooked at 16minsSubstituted forSteffenat 60'minutes
  • 6ZakariaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAebischerat 86'minutes
  • 16FassnachtSubstituted forZuberat 59'minutes
  • 18Vargas
  • 9SeferovicSubstituted forZeqiriat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2García
  • 7Zeqiri
  • 11Steffen
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Zuber
  • 15Sow
  • 17Lauper
  • 19Lotomba
  • 20Aebischer
  • 21Kobel
  • 22Schär
  • 23Zesiger
Referee:
Harald Lechner

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthern IrelandAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0.

  3. Booking

    Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Lotomba.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Jordan Lotomba replaces Silvan Widmer.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Michel Aebischer replaces Denis Zakaria.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Jordan Jones replaces Shayne Lavery.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez.

  10. Post update

    Andi Zeqiri (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair McCann with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alistair McCann with a headed pass.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Andi Zeqiri replaces Haris Seferovic.

  16. Post update

    Remo Freuler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by George Saville (Northern Ireland).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. George Saville replaces Jordan Thompson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Haris Seferovic (Switzerland).

  20. Post update

    Danny Ballard (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland502358-32
5Azerbaijan501439-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden43017349
3Greece41305416
4Kosovo511339-64
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria512236-35
5Lithuania5005113-120

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine50506605
3Finland412145-15
4Bos-Herze403156-13
5Kazakhstan503258-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales42115507
4Belarus5104615-93
5Estonia4013615-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Scotland632195411
3Israel63121411310
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands64112261613
2Norway6411125713
3Turkey63211613311
4Montenegro622289-18
5Latvia6123710-35
6Gibraltar6006325-220

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia641181713
2Russia6411104613
3Slovakia62317529
4Slovenia621347-37
5Malta6114611-54
6Cyprus611418-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65011721515
2Armenia632179-211
3Romania631296310
4North Macedonia623111659
5Iceland6114614-84
6Liechtenstein6015215-131
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

