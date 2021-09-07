World Cup Qualifying - European
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:45SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Venue: Windsor Park

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough wants players to 'stay in the zone' for crucial visit of Switzerland

Ian Baraclough
Baraclough set Northern Ireland a target of three wins from this international window

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has called on his players to "stay in the zone" in Wednesday's vital World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

Sixteen-thousand tickets are available for the match as home fans return to Windsor Park in major numbers for the first time during Baraclough's reign.

Baraclough welcomed the boost that will provide, but also sounded a warning.

"We've all talked about the fans and there being an atmosphere for the first time in 18 months," he said.

"We all know how important these matches can be, though it is important we stay in the zone and manage the game properly.

"We can't go flying out of the traps willy-nilly with individuals trying to do their own thing. We need to stay compact as a team and try and pick them off at the right times, and keep clear heads."

'Three wins is not beyond us'

The Northern Ireland squad trained at Windsor Park on Wednesday
Northern Ireland go into Wednesday night's Group C meeting having won consecutive games for the first time during Baraclough's tenure, with the impressive 4-1 victory away to Lithuania last week his first during 90 competitive minutes.

Three points in Vilnius was followed up by a 1-0 friendly win away to Estonia and the manager was bullish about the prospects of his under-strength side making it a hat-trick of victories in this window against a Switzerland team that is also missing key players.

The Swiss are second in Group C, four points behind Italy having played two games less, and three points ahead of fourth-placed Northern Ireland, who could overtake them with a victory.

"If we play anywhere near how well I know we can play, then we will be in with a chance," he said.

"The chat I had with the boys at the start of the window when we all got together in the hotel was 'three wins is not beyond us - believe that we can'," he continued.

"Now, going into this Switzerland game, we could have a chance of going second before next month's games. We have put ourselves in a position to do that so it is up to us now to realise that.

"Nobody has gone overboard with what we have done. We always say it, if you get the processes and the fundamentals right, then you are in with a chance.

"If we can move the ball well and put together little patterns of play that we have worked on, and are getting used to in our short time together, then we look a good team.

"We have got legs, energy, pace up front, players in wide areas who can take people on one v one and get balls into the box, players in midfield who can rotate, keep the ball and are clever in possession - but can also roll their sleeves up.

"That is the side of us that we need to make sure we have in order to make it uncomfortable for the Swiss."

Baraclough has 'loved every minute of it'

Millwall's George Saville is available again for Northern Ireland after suspension
Northern Ireland have no fresh injury concerns but will once again be depleted against Switzerland, with experienced players Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce not available.

Paddy McNair will also be missing after a booking in Vilnius, though George Saville has joined up with the squad after being suspended for the Lithuania win.

It has been a difficult first year in charge for Baraclough, but the former Under-21 manager was again in upbeat mood ahead of facing Switzerland.

"I've loved every minute of it. I've tried to be as level-headed as possible, knowing that the performances have been good and that the wins would come sooner or later.

"You have to make sure you start winning games and that is exactly what we have done. We knew this game was going to be a big one, whatever the situation, and we have been focused on it since the Estonia game."

