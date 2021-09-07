World Cup Qualifying - European
PolandPoland19:45EnglandEngland
Venue: PGE Narodowy

Poland v England: Gareth Southgate warns against complacency with 100% record on the line

Last updated on .From the section England

England boss Gareth Southgate in training
Gareth Southgate's side have won all five of their qualifying games to put them firmly on course for a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar

England boss Gareth Southgate knows his side cannot become complacent as they look to maintain their 100% record in World Cup qualifying when they face Poland on Wednesday.

The Three Lions are top of Group I having won all five of their games so far.

England's last two outings ended in 4-0 wins but Southgate expects a tough challenge against second-placed Poland.

"We are in a good moment and the team is playing well," he said.

"We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well.

"But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge.

"It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other."

'We have huge competition for places'

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham was one of the players to impress when he came in against Andorra last time out

Southgate will also be buoyed by the fact the recent run of good results has come despite him making a number of changes.

The 51-year-old named completely different starting 11s for the recent games against Hungary and Andorra, and both ended in comfortable 4-0 wins.

Southgate believes that highlights the strength in depth England currently possess.

He added: "You could argue over what is our strongest team but the team that played in Hungary, we were obviously able to rest those guys after the game.

"There is still huge competition for places in this group and it is not so straightforward to say we won that game and this team will go again and give the same level of performance."

Lewandowski back to face England

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has scored three goals in his last two games for Poland

England beat Poland 2-1 at Wembley in March but the visitors were without record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski for that game.

The Bayern Munich striker is back to face England this time, however, and Southgate is aware Poland will pose a different test with him in their side.

"Any team is going to miss a player of that calibre," he added. "We know he's one of the best finishers in European football."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia4310116510
2Portugal431084410
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland401347-31
5Azerbaijan401336-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain5311115610
2Sweden33006159
3Kosovo411237-44
4Greece30303303
5Georgia501429-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy532071611
2Switzerland32104137
3Bulgaria512236-35
4Northern Ireland31114314
5Lithuania400418-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France52306339
2Finland31204315
3Ukraine50506605
4Bos-Herze302134-12
5Kazakhstan402236-32

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium54102041613
2Czech Rep52128717
3Wales32015506
4Belarus4103614-83
5Estonia3003615-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55001701715
2Israel5311146810
3Scotland52218538
4Austria5212912-37
5Faroe Islands5014213-111
6Moldova5014216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey5320157811
2Netherlands53111651110
3Norway531174310
4Montenegro521289-17
5Latvia5113710-34
6Gibraltar5005220-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia531184410
2Croatia531151410
3Slovenia52124407
4Slovakia51315506
5Malta511369-34
6Cyprus511316-54

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55001711615
2Poland53111871110
3Albania530256-19
4Hungary521210917
5Andorra5104312-93
6San Marino5005119-180

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011321112
2Armenia531168-210
3Romania53029639
4North Macedonia522111658
5Iceland5113610-44
6Liechtenstein5005114-130
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport