Antoine Griezmann has yet to win a league title in his career, joining Atletico Madrid just after their 2013-14 La Liga triumph

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have re-signed forward Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a one-year loan deal.

Atletico will pay the player's wages and there is a compulsory clause to make the transfer permanent.

The France international scored 133 goals in 257 games for Atletico, leaving in 2019 after Barcelona paid his £107m buyout clause.

But the 30-year-old scored just 35 goals in 102 games and managed to win only won the Copa del Rey with Barca.

He is the 11th player to leave financially struggling Barcelona this summer, including Lionel Messi.

Barcelona had to let their all-time top goalscorer leave to fit within La Liga's wage structure, and Messi joined Paris St-Germain.

Griezmann is the third transfer deadline day sale from Barcelona. Right-back Emerson Royal joined Tottenham for £25.8m and teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba moved to RB Leipzig for £13.7m.

Last summer, Atletico signed striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona and he helped Diego Simeone's side win La Liga.

Chelsea signed Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, from Atletico on a season-long loan deal.

Analysis

French football expert Julien Laurens on BBC Radio 5 Live

The most baffling thing for me is that yet again, like they did with Luis Suarez last summer, Barcelona are just strengthening the squad of their opponents for the title.

Griezmann was not happy at Barca, but you are giving one of your direct opponents for the title - and one of the other big clubs in Spain - one of your best players arguably, a fantastic player, and you don't get anything in exchange.

I don't know who makes those decisions, but I find them crazy decisions. Incredible.