Josh Murphy has scored once in two appearances for Cardiff City so far this season

Preston North End have signed striker Josh Murphy on a season-long loan from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

The 26-year-old worked with North End head coach Frankie McAvoy during his time with Norwich City.

Having begun his career with the Canaries, Murphy joined the Bluebirds in 2018 for an £11m fee and has gone on to make 99 appearances for the club.

"I'm really excited, I've always had tough games playing at Deepdale, I know the manager quite well," Murphy said.

"It's something I'm looking forward to. I know some of the players as well so it's an opportunity I'm excited for."

