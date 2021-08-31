Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Hayden Hackney signed a new two-year deal with Middlesbrough in May 2021

League Two Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Hayden Hackney on loan from Championship side Middlesbrough until January 2022.

The 19-year-old made his senior Boro debut last season at Brentford in the FA Cup before featuring against Wycombe on the final day of the 2020-21 Championship season.

"I want to help the team as much as I can," said Hackney.

"I want to chip in with some assists, goals and work hard for the team."

