J'Neil Bennett: Crewe Alexandra sign Tottenham Hotspur winger on loan

J'Neil Bennett in action for Tottenham Under-23s
J'Neil Bennett is yet to make his senior league debut

League One side Crewe Alexandra have signed Tottenham Hotspur winger J'Neil Bennett on loan until January.

The 19-year-old can play on both flanks and made his senior Spurs debut in their Europa Conference League first-leg loss at Pacos Ferreira this month.

Bennett spent time training this summer with David Artell's Crewe, who are yet to win a league game this season.

He has been a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side, having joined the club from fellow London club QPR.

