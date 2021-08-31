Last updated on .From the section Crewe

J'Neil Bennett is yet to make his senior league debut

League One side Crewe Alexandra have signed Tottenham Hotspur winger J'Neil Bennett on loan until January.

The 19-year-old can play on both flanks and made his senior Spurs debut in their Europa Conference League first-leg loss at Pacos Ferreira this month.

Bennett spent time training this summer with David Artell's Crewe, who are yet to win a league game this season.

He has been a regular in Tottenham's Under-23 side, having joined the club from fellow London club QPR.

