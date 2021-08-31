Saul Niguez: Chelsea sign Atletico and Spain midfielder on loan after Sevilla reject Kounde bid

Saul Niguez
Saul Niguez has made 338 appearances for Atletico Madrid scoring 43 goals

Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old was a key player as Atletico won La Liga last term, making 33 appearances.

Chelsea doubted they could sign Saul, but managed to strike a deal, paying a loan fee with an option to make the move permanent.

Sevilla earlier confirmed that they had rejected Chelsea's "unsatisfactory" offer for France defender Jules Kounde.

"I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea," said Saul, who was previously linked to Manchester United.

"Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can't wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!"

Saul has played 447 matches for Atletico and scored 53 goals.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's one of those odd ones because Chelsea are loaded with players in every single position, yet Saul Niguez is a quality player - but you just think: 'Where?'

"I don't get it. I am quite surprised by that one."

Sevilla stood firm over the fee required for Kounde, insisting he would not be allowed to join the Blues for less than his 80m euros release clause.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi said in a press conference a bid had been rejected for the 22-year-old.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Kounde this summer and were hopeful a deal could be reached following Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, 20, has gone on a season-long loan to Serie A side Venezia.

The Wales international has also signed a new deal with the Blues, committing him to staying at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 00:29

    So . .how much financial help did clubs recieve due to the Pandemic ? . . . and over £1B pounds has been spent in the transfer window ! ! whatever help they recieved should be paid back immediately and if they can't, they should go into administration and fold ! Football Finances are obscene and an afront to those suffering genuine Financial Hardship ! ! !

  • Comment posted by teez, today at 00:25

    Great signing, Chelsea need 4 players to compete for the two midfield roles. He looks like an all action midfielder that knows how to defend.

  • Comment posted by just4now, today at 00:20

    He's played under Simeone so you know defensively he's stern, knows a few rough tackles, a few underhanded tackles...but is gifted with forward natural progressive play, can dribble with the ball, pass and can shoot, unlike kovacic. Kante and him would be quite the midfield.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 00:30

      finnharpsman replied:
      He is nowhere near as good as you think. I have watched him many times. There has never been a game when he played better than "reasonably well". There has never been a game when he made the difference to get a win.

  • Comment posted by EBINUM, today at 00:20

    great deal by chelsea, fill up the midfield possition

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 00:20

    Saul/Kante/Jorginho/Kovacic?.... That's unbelievable Jeff....

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, today at 00:10

    No oil money left to spend?

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 00:09

    An excellent deal..
    Tuchel has done well..

    Kante,Saul,jorginho etc.
    Chelsea has quality and quantity.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 00:30

      Youwhat replied:
      Strong squad gets stronger 💪

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 00:07

    No financial doping going on here 😂

    • Reply posted by shed upper yaface, today at 00:09

      shed upper yaface replied:
      Congratulations you are the first to post this nonsense 🙄

  • Comment posted by shed upper yaface, today at 00:06

    Interesting signing if he plays in one of the two holding midfield positions and can score the odd goal and provide assists then he should get to play alongside Kante instead of Jorginho and Kovacic
    It would appear that the Kounde deal was called off by Chelsea because Seville increased the asking price at the eleventh hour
    Hopefully Chalobah can take Zouma's place in the squad
    In TT we trust

    • Reply posted by FootballGURU, today at 00:10

      FootballGURU replied:
      Yeah cause he's better than Jorginho and Kovacic, champions league winners (and 1 Euros) not as good as La Liga right

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 00:05

    I guess this signing is only needed for the sake of squad depth and maybe due to Kante recent injury worries, other than that I don’t see the need for it. Could’ve tried to get Kounde, with Zouma gone, Thiago and Trevoh are he only backups we have in CB . Vamos blues

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 00:28

      teez replied:
      Well azpi and reece can also play at CB.... with rudiger, christiensen, thiago and chaloba that makes 6 CB for 3 places .... its all about versatility

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 00:04

    From a Chelsea fan I agree that the loan deal should never have been allowed unless it was before the deadline.

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 00:01

    Time for the loan market to be reformed

    Although this might have been done to get it done before the deadline…

  • Comment posted by kevirl, at 23:59 31 Aug

    They really need him with such a small squad....

  • Comment posted by Euphemian, at 23:59 31 Aug

    First

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 00:02

      kevirl replied:
      This isn't YouTube fanboy..

