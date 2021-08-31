Last updated on .From the section Swansea

London-born Tariqe Fosu has won four caps for Ghana

Swansea City's season-long loan signing of Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu has fallen through.

The Swans had been negotiating a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer for the Ghana international.

Fosu played 49 games for Brentford last season as they won promotion to the Premier League.

He has yet to feature in this campaign, with manager Thomas Frank indicating earlier this month that he would be prepared to let the 25-year-old leave.

Fosu joined Brentford from Oxford United in January 2020.

He helped Brentford reach two successive Championship play-off finals, losing to Fulham at the end of the 2019-20 season before beating Swansea in the 2021 final.

