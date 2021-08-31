Charlie Kelman: Gillingham sign QPR striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Gillingham
League One club Gillingham have signed Queens Parks Rangers striker Charlie Kelman on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old, who has represented the USA at under-20 level, has featured three times for the R's this season.
Kelman has played a total of 15 times since joining the Championship club from Southend last October, but is still awaiting his first Rangers goal.
"Charlie is an exciting talent who has a big future," Gills manager Steve Evans told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.