Thirteen of Charlie Kelman's 15 outings for QPR have come as a substitute

League One club Gillingham have signed Queens Parks Rangers striker Charlie Kelman on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented the USA at under-20 level, has featured three times for the R's this season.

Kelman has played a total of 15 times since joining the Championship club from Southend last October, but is still awaiting his first Rangers goal.

"Charlie is an exciting talent who has a big future," Gills manager Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

