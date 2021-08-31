Dundee United sign Hamilton's Scott McMann as Jamie Robson departs
Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd
Dundee United have signed left-back Scott McMann from Hamilton Academical as a replacement for departing academy product Jamie Robson.
McMann, 25, joins United for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal.
United have agreed a fee with English League One side Lincoln City for Robson, 23, who has been with the club since the age of 14.
"When I heard they were interested I was all in," McMann said of his move.
"A strength in my game is getting forward and creating chances for strikers with crosses and set pieces so, hopefully, I can bring that to this club."
