Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Leon Clarke has played for 18 different clubs and scored 139 league goals since making his professional debut for Wolves in September 2003

League Two club Bristol Rovers have signed Junior Brown, Leon Clarke and Antony Evans on one-year deals.

Left-back Brown, 32, spent last season at Scunthorpe, making 15 appearances.

Experienced striker Clarke, 36, has had spells at Wolves, Coventry, Bury and Sheffield United and scored once in 10 outings for Shrewsbury during 2020-21.

Midfielder Evans, 22, had a loan spell at Crewe earlier this year and joins the Pirates after a stint at German club Paderborn.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.