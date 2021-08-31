Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Sheyi Ojo becomes Millwall's sixth signing of the summer transfer window

Championship club Millwall have signed Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old spent last season with Cardiff City, scoring five goals in 42 outings for the Bluebirds.

Ojo has made 13 senior appearances for the Reds, and has previously had loan spells at Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Reims and Rangers.

Part of the England squad which won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017, he has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.