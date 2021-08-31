Last updated on .From the section Everton

Salomon Rondon (left) scores four goals in 13 appearances on loan at CSKA Moscow last season.

Everton have signed former Newcastle and West Brom striker Salomon Rondon on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional.

The Venezuelan, 31, has signed a two-year contract at Goodison Park.

His move reunites him with Everton boss Rafael Benitez, who managed him at Newcastle and then again during his spell as a coach in China.

He will provide attacking cover after the Toffees allowed Moise Kean to return to Juventus on loan.

"Defending the colours of a club with a history as rich as Everton's fills me with pride," said Rondon.

"I can't wait to pull on the shirt and be reunited with Rafa Benítez, a coach who has changed the way I understand the game. I'm really grateful for the faith he's shown in me."

Rondon, who had a spell on loan at CSKA Moscow last season, scored 28 goals in 120 appearances for West Brom between 2015 and 2018.

The striker then scored 12 goals in 33 games under Benitez while on loan at Newcastle from Albion during the 2018-19 season.

He is Everton's fifth signing of the transfer window, after wingers Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, and goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.