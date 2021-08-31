Claudio Gomes: Barnsley sign Manchester City midfielder Gomes on loan

Claudio Gomes
Claudio Gomes has made three appearances for Manchester City's first team

Championship side Barnsley have signed Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old former Paris St-Germain youth player was part of the City side that won the Premier League 2 title last term.

"I'm excited because I want to play men's football, it's a good place to play and get experience," said Gomes.

"I know the Championship is a good place in England and I'm excited to start playing with the guys here."

