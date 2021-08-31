Papa John's Trophy: Mixed night for Premier League under-21 sides as Rochdale hammer Liverpool

Liam Kelly of Rochdale celebrates after scoring a goal
Liverpool were one of four Premier League academy sides to lose on Tuesday

Liverpool Under-21s were hammered 4-0 by Rochdale as some Premier League academy sides were well beaten in their first group games of the 2021-22 EFL Trophy.

Fleetwood Town defeated Leicester City's academy side 4-1, while Sutton United and Sheffield Wednesday both beat Crystal Palace Under-21s and Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 respectively.

But there was joy for Aston Villa's youngsters who won 3-1 away at League One side Wycombe. Tottenham Hotspur's academy team were also on the right end of a 4-3 thriller at Stevenage.

Wolves Under-21s also beat Wigan Athletic on penalties after a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea's academy sides were not in action having played their opening group matches last week.

EFL Trophy results

  • Carlisle 3-3 Hartlepool (Carlisle won 4-3 on penalties)
  • Sutton 3-0 Crystal Palace U21
  • Burton 1-2 MK Dons
  • Wycombe 1-3 Aston Villa U21
  • Forest Green 1-1 Northampton (Northampton won 4-2 on penalties)
  • Bristol Rovers 2-0 Cheltenham
  • Newport 2-0 Plymouth
  • Charlton 6-1 Crawley
  • Cambridge United 4-1 Oxford United
  • Stevenage 3-4 Tottenham U21
  • Oldham 1-0 Salford
  • Shrewsbury 0-1 Crewe
  • Wigan 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 (Wolves U21 won 4-2 on penalties)
  • Bolton 3-2 Port Vale
  • Rochdale 4-0 Liverpool U21
  • Bradford 0-3 Lincoln
  • Accrington 2-2 Barrow (Accrington won 5-4 on penalties)
  • Fleetwood 4-1 Leicester U21
  • Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Newcastle U21
  • Harrogate 3-1 Mansfield

