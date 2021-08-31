Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Will Forrester has been a regular in Stoke's Under-23 side

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed defenders Will Forrester and Richard Nartey on loan from Stoke City and Burnley respectively.

Forrester, 20, can play in the centre or right of defence and scored on his senior debut at Bournemouth on the final day of last season.

He is recovering from an ankle injury but should return in around two weeks.

Centre-back Nartey, 22, played under Stags boss Nigel Clough in the 2019-20 campaign, while on loan at Burton.

He has joined on loan until the end of the season while Forrester will stay at Field Mill until 9 January.

