Alex Gilbert is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international

League Two club Swindon Town have signed Brentford forward Alex Gilbert on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Bees, featuring in FA Cup ties last season.

Gilbert joined Brentford's B team last September after coming through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion.

"He plays with a hungriness and always looks to create goalscoring opportunities," Robins director of football Ben Chorley said. external-link

