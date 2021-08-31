Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Millwall academy graduate Isaac Olaofe has also spent time on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone

League Two newcomers Sutton United have re-signed Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with the U's, scoring 14 goals in 37 league outings as the south London club won the National League title.

Olaofe, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship Lions, also spent time with Sutton in 2019-20.

"I'm delighted to get Tanto back after he did so well for us last season," boss Matt Gray told the club website. external-link

Sutton are bottom of the League Two table, having taken two points from their first four games.

