Jamal Lowe has scored goals in all three tiers of the English Football League

AFC Bournemouth have signed Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old worked his way up through non-league football and joined Portsmouth in January 2017.

He scored 30 goals in 119 games for Pompey, helping them win League Two in 2017 and the EFL Trophy a year later.

He spent the 2019-20 season at Wigan, scoring six Championship goals in 46 league games, before moving to Swansea last summer and scoring 14 times.

The former PE teacher has been capped by Jamaica and is Bournemouth's sixth summer signing following permanent transfers for Emiliano Marcondes, Gary Cahill and Orjan Nyland and loan deals for Leif Davis and Morgan Rogers.

"Jamal has continued to make excellent progress since joining Portsmouth five years ago," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club website.

"He has gained valuable experience as he has moved through the leagues, culminating in helping Swansea reach the Championship play-offs last season.

"At 27, we believe his best days are ahead of him and are delighted to have brought him to AFC Bournemouth."

