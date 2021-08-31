Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi's one cap for the Republic of Ireland so far came in 2018

Swansea City are working on a deal to sign Southampton striker Michael Obafemi on a permanent transfer.

The Swans had been interested in signing the 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international in January before an injury scuppered the move.

Obafemi's contract expires at the end of this season so he could be available for a reduced fee.

Other Championship clubs, such as Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth, are also believed to be interested.

Obafemi has scored four goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Southampton, 23 of which have been as a substitute.

