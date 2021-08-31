Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Ademola Lookman scored four Premier League goals and set up another four for Fulham last season

Leicester City have signed RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan deal.

Lookman, 23, joined Leipzig from Everton in 2019 after an initial loan spell.

He spent last season at Fulham, scoring four goals in 35 appearances, but was unable to save them from relegation.

"It's a great honour to be at such a big and amazing club with such a huge history and a quality group of players," said Lookman.

"The facilities are incredible. It's pretty mind-blowing and I just can't wait to get to work here."

Former Charlton player Lookman was part of the England Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017.

Meanwhile, the Foxes have sent Dennis Praet to Italian side Torino on a season-long loan.