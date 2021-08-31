Rodrido Vilca: Doncaster Rovers sign winger on loan from Newcastle United
From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed winger Rodrigo Vilca on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old had played for the Magpies' Under-23s side since joining the club back in November of 2020.
"I'm really excited to come to Doncaster and have a chance to show what I can do in England," he told the club's website.
"I feel since joining Newcastle I have improved a lot already so this is the next step for me."
