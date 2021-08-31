Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jason Kerr (centre) initially joined St Johnstone as a 17-year-old and leaves as their most successful captain, having won a cup double with the club last season

Wigan have signed full-back Joe Bennett on a two-year contract, St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr on a three-year deal and centre-back Curtis Tilt on a season-long loan from Rotherham.

Bennett, 31, was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season but has trained with the side this summer.

Kerr, 24, captained his side to a Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup double earlier this year with Saints.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Tilt re-joins, having also spent last season on loan.

In addition to winning the double, Kerr was named in last season's Scottish Premiership team of the season.

"During this transfer window, we have rejected bids for Jason, but Wigan Athletic met our valuation. From a club and, in particular, a financial point of view, it was an offer we could not turn down," St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown said. external-link

