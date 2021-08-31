Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Joe Bennett made 30 appearances for Cardiff City last season

Wigan Athletic have signed former Cardiff City full-back Joe Bennett on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old was released by the Bluebirds at the end of last season but he has been training with the side this summer.

Bennett spent five years with Cardiff during which time he won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Having begun his career with Middlesbrough, Bennett went on to join Aston Villa in 2012.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.