Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has made a total of 66 appearances for Fulham since joining from Marseille for a fee of £22.3m in 2018

Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Italian side Napoli on a season-long loan, after extending his contract with the London club.

The Cameroon international's new deal will keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Whites from Marseille three years ago, has made three appearances this season.

He spent the 2019-20 campaign, when Fulham were last in the second tier, on loan at Spanish outfit Villarreal.

Anguissa featured 38 times in all competitions last season as Fulhamn were relegated from the Premier League.

Napoli are fifth in Serie A after two games of the new campaign and have been drawn in the same Europa League group as Leicester City.

